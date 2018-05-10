Dementia action includes open forum

An open forum for the Arun district is being organised for Dementia Action Week.

This will be an opportunity for people affected by dementia, including family members and carers, to meet professionals and representatives from organisations to share their thoughts, concerns and opinions about dementia provision in the area.

The Arun Dementia Action Alliance is hosting the forum as part of its information event on Thursday, May 24, from 2pm to 5pm at Arun Civic Centre, in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton.

Julie Bartholomew, co-chairman of the alliance, said: “The event will include an open forum discussion about the needs of people with dementia in the Arun area, the chance to become a Dementia Friend, an initiative of the Alzheimer’s Society, and a fun, informal Five Ways to Wellbeing Workshop.”

The aim of the alliance is to bring people and organisations together to work towards a dementia friendly community, where people affected by the disease can feel supported and accepted.

The forum will look at what is already available in the district and what is needed in the future.

There will also be information stands from organisations that support people with dementia in various ways, including Arun Wellbeing, solicitors, Arun Lifeline, Abbeyfield Care, Care UK, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK and West Sussex Library Service.

Sarah Rodgers, co-chairman of the alliance, said: “With 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and numbers set to rise to over one million by 2025 and to two million by 2051, this is an incredibly hot topic of interest to many and it is a vital time to consider how we can improve the support available in Arun for our residents.”