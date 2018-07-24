#CancerwiseRocks campaign gets boost from Rustington traders

Raffle draw for Cancerwise with Cancerwise Rocks campaign at Owen Electricals. (From left) Michael Broomfield (owner), Jasia Denton (sales assistant), Emma Neno (Cancerwise fundraiser) Jamie Bennett, (chairman Rustington parish council) and Christine Greenfield (owner). Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Raffle draw for Cancerwise with Cancerwise Rocks campaign at Owen Electricals. (From left) Michael Broomfield (owner), Jasia Denton (sales assistant), Emma Neno (Cancerwise fundraiser) Jamie Bennett, (chairman Rustington parish council) and Christine Greenfield (owner). Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The #CancerwiseRocks campaign has received a welcome boost from Rustington traders.

Jasia Denton from Owen Electricals in The Street, Rustington, discovered one of the campaign’s painted pebbles on a dog walk, designed to raise awareness of the Cancerwise cancer charity. So she organised a raffle with prizes from independent traders which raised more than £120 for the charity. She said the response from local businesses was ‘absolutely amazing’: “As soon as I explained the cause, everyone was happy to help.”