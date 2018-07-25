Campaign to launch prom cycling for all in Worthing

Adapted cycling equipment could be introduced on Worthing seafront, so disabled people can share the experience of pedalling along the prom.

Martine and Rob Walters have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the £5,000 needed and have already passed their first £1,000.

Martine and Rob Walters are very excited about their CYCALL project for Worthing seafront

They set up CYCALL, a Community Interest Company, after visiting the New Forest and discovering a cycling scheme for disabled children and adults using adapted bicycles.

Martine said: “I am a wheelchair user and love being active outdoors. I fully understand the importance of engaging in everyday activities with friends and family.

“Worthing Council has awarded a concession to Wheelie Good Fun, using tandem bikes for two to four people, and Donkey bikes are available for single-person use. However, there is very little available in Worthing for disabled people in terms or a leisure pursuit.

“At any one time, 28 per cent of people in England are inactive. Predominantly disabled people and older people fall into this category. Adapted cycling fulfils the need to encourage more people in these groups into a more active lifestyle.

“We are so excited about the project. We aim to offer the use of the bikes for a free but donations to CYCALL will be very welcome.”

Martine and Rob, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, are looking for premises to store the bikes near the seafront to start with.

As CYCALL grows and develops, they will aim to become mobile and offer the use of the bikes in more locations in Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Martine said: “The aim of CYCALL sessions is to improve the confidence, health and well-being of all involved.

“CYCALL has been set up as a Community Interest Company and will operate as a not-for-profit organisation. My husband and I will act as fundraisers and volunteers.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cycall for more information.

-----

Heatwave hands business boost to Worthing town centre

Donkey bikes back for summer

Open-air cinema coming to Worthing seafront