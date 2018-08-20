Beach-themed barbecue fun at Littlehampton nursing home

Residents and staff at Nightingale Nursing Home enjoyed a barbecue with friends and family joining in with the festivities.

About 15 visitors turned up for the party, where there was outside entertainment and a raffle which raised money for the residents’ fund, enabling them to save up for day trips and activities.

Tracy Searle, manager, shares a joke with EllaTiitchener, 77 ks180357-4

Tracey Searle, manager of the nursing home in Beach Road, Littlehampton, said: “We are very family orientated. It is nice to get families, residents and staff involved in events like this, everyone had a lovely time.”

Activities coordinator Teresa Pesterfield-Bridge created home-made decorations to hang both inside the nursing home and in the garden.

The dress-up theme was beach, meaning guests could be seen in Hawaiian leis and there was even a pirate at the party as Teresa stepped out in an eye patch with a parrot on her shoulder.

Tracey said: “A big thanks to Teresa for spending ages setting up decorations, including a paddling pool. Thanks to all the staff as the annual barbecue takes a lot of work, and a special thanks to Marian for doing the cooking.”

Tracy Searle, manager, with Doris Jeffreys, 98, and John Wallis, 77 ks180357-3

A resounding success, the barbecue even got reluctant people involved in the fun. Tracey said that one resident does not want to go out and join in normally but she really enjoyed herself and even gave a thank you speech to the staff.

Teresa Pesterfield-Bridge with resident Eileen Green, 92 ks180357-2

