Adur East Lions present Worthing Hospital with two more nebulisers

Adur East Lions Club has donated two more nebulisers to Worthing Hospital.

Zone president Rose Carter and Adur East Lions president Frances Burt were delighted to meet with lead respiratory nurse Sharla Elder and respiratory nurse Karen Whittingham on Eastbrook Ward for the official handover.

The devices allow patients to breathe in medication through a mask or mouthpiece.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Lions are well known for helping save lives across the world but this happens closer to home as well. When Worthing Hospital contacted Adur East Lions regarding their need for nebulisers, there was no hesitation in agreeing to their request.

“This is not the first time that Adur East Lions have donated nebulisers, as there is a continuing need for this support. Any local individuals or groups who need support, either in terms of finance or time, are welcome to approach the Lions.”

If you would like to be involved in Lions’ activities, or become a Friend of Lions, then get in touch with the club. Telephone 0845 8337356, visit www.adureastlions.org.uk or find Adur East Lions Club on Facebook

