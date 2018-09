Fire crews are tackling a hay bale fire in Sompting, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Three crews were called at 12.26pm to reports of a hay bale fire in Halewick Lane, Sompting, with one crew stood down immediately, a fire service spokesman said.

09-09-18 Hay bale fire, Halewick Lane, Sompting

The second crews was stood down after an hour and the third crew is still at the scene bringing the blaze under control with two landrovers, he added.

No cause has been identified at this time, the spokesman said.

09-09-18 Hay bale fire, Halewick Lane, Sompting