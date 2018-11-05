Ground Control Paintball creates memorial field to honour Littlehampton’s role in the D-Day landings

Ground Control Paintball in Climping has created a D-Day memorial field and plans a gathering for a minute’s silence on Remembrance Day.

Owner Jason Roberts, 27, wanted to show respect for our fallen heroes and pay tribute to the role Climping and Littlehampton played in the Second World War.

He said: “During World War Two, Littlehampton hosted one of the largest amphibious training exercises of the war, Operation Fabious. This was to prepare all the country for Operation Neptune, the D-Day landings.

“Several people died during this exercise while training, mainly people falling from carriers while attempting to enter the landing crafts in rough seas.

“I felt with so much history on our beaches and with my paintball site only a stone’s throw away from the shoreline, it only made sense that the next field we built on our site was a D-Day landings memorial field.

“On Sunday, November 11, we will be gathering around the field for a minute’s silence to show our respect to all those lost during the wars, and 20 per cent of all profits on Remembrance Sunday will be going to the Poppy Appeal.”

