Greggs vegan sausage rolls not stocked in Worthing or Littlehampton - here's where you can get them

Greggs vegan sausage rolls are not being stocked in Worthing or Littlehampton.

Greggs - renowned for the mass sale of traditional pork sausage rolls - announced that its new Quorn version would be on sale from today.

But Greggs stores in Chapel Road and Montague Street in Worthing and High Street in Littlehampton do not stock them.

Staff members at the Chapel Road store said they had had dozens of people asking for the tasty treat this morning - and said people should post on their Facebook page if they want stores to start stocking them.

The nearest stores where they can be bought are in Brighton or in Chichester, according to staff there.

Bosses at the bakery chain say that their vegan-version roll has been designed to mirror the classic original with layers of puff pastry, made with vegetable oil, and a bespoke Quorn filling.

Greggs launched the new product after 20,000 people signed a petition by animal welfare organisation Peta calling on Greggs to produce a vegan version of its best-selling item.