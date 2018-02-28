‘Great progress’ as steel frame erected for Littlehampton Leisure Centre

The Littlehampton Leisure Centre is coming on leaps and bounds, with the steel frame being erected.

Arun District Council said ‘great progress is being made’ at the site in Sea Road, Littlehampton, with contractors Willmott Dixon Construction also having begun the reinforced concrete works to both the main pool and training pool tanks.

The frame was anticipated to be finished this week, allowing for the masonry works to begin.

The completion of the centre is still on target for spring 2019, the council said.