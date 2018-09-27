Grandson gives up birthday presents to raise money for Guild Care

Instead of receiving presents on his 30th birthday, caring grandson Adam Janman asked friends and family for money, so he could donate the cash raised to the Guild Care dementia support services his grandparents use.

Adam helped to raise £600 which he presented to members of the charity, to be split between the Time out in Adur day service which his 81-year-old grandad uses on a Monday and the Time out Together social evening which runs every month that both grandparents attend.

Adam’s grandad Alf, from Shoreham, was diagnosed with dementia six years ago and has been attending the Guild Care dementia support services for the last year.

Adam’s grandparents have been married for 59 years. Adam said: “I’m very close to my grandad and I’m very glad that these services are available to him. But it’s also very important for my grandma too who needs the respite from caring so that she can have time to herself.

“They both enjoy coming to the social evening once a month with other members of the family and grandma has met other carers here, so it’s a good support network for her. They sometimes go to the Sunday lunch at Haviland House and our family is really grateful to the support of Guild Care.”

Guild Care provides help and support to more than 3,000 people aged from five to 105 each year through a diverse range of more than 30 community services.

Some of these include day services specifically for people living in the community affected by dementia, to give their carers and family members a break for the day and to enjoy some time for themselves.

Rosemary Milmine, head of day services at Guild Care, said: “There are not many young men who would be so considerate to think of asking for donations instead of presents for their birthday.

“We are immensely thankful to Adam for this wonderful gesture, which will go towards the running of the dementia services that his grandparents use.”

To find out more information about Guild Care’s dementia support services, phone the customer enquiries team on 01903 327 327, email enquiry@guildcare.org or visit the Guild Care website www.guildcare.org/dementiasupport.

-----

Dedicated charity supporters raise more than £10,000 for Guild Care

Walk to Remember revamp as Guild Care marks 85th year

How Guild Care helps people with dementia and their carers