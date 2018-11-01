Gorgeous Littlehampton home with five bedrooms within easy reach of the seafront

This gorgeous five bedroom semi-detached house is situated just over half a mile from the seafront in Littlehampton.

The property, in Western Road, is less than a mile from Littlehampton town centre and the railway station.

Property

As you enter the property there is a nice entrance hallway leading to a lovely sitting area, big enough for all the family, and, to the rear, the modern kitchen with a separate dining room leading off.

This in turn leads onto the rear garden with access through patio doors.

On the ground floor you also have a study, WC and separate utility area.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a good sized family bathroom.

Property

On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and one has an en-suite.

Outside, the rear garden is 19ft by 28ft approximately and comprises of decking as well as a lawn area.

There are patio doors leading from the dining room straight onto the garden as well as access from the utility room.

Guide Price £400,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com