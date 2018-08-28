Goodwood Revival - What to wear? When is it? Where to park? Who will be there?

Goodwood Revival celebrates it 20th anniversary this year.

The event takes place from September 7 until 9 and visitors can enjoy world-class historic racing, air displays, music, dancing, vintage fashion shows and a nostalgic fun-fair.

The Goodwood Motor Circuit was originally established by the ninth Duke of Richmond, known as Freddie March, at the end of the Second World War. Freddie was passionate about racing and was persuaded by his friend, and RAF hero, Tony Gaze that the perimeter road of RAF Westhampnett would made a thrilling race track.

The circuit opened in September 1948 to host Britain’s first post-war motor race meeting at a permanent venue. Goodwood became the spiritual home of British motor racing, staging headline races such as the Tourist Trophy for sports cars and the Glover Trophy for Grand Prix cars. All the top drivers of the day raced at Goodwood, from Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss in the 1950s, to Jim Clark and Graham Hill through the 1960s. The circuit held its last race meeting in the summer of 1966, when the Duke of Richmond feared that the current crop of cars were becoming too fast for the Sussex-based circuit.

On September, 18 1998, 50 years to the day since the circuit first opened, the current Duke of Richmond, (Freddie March’s grandson, known then as Lord March), brought motor racing back to Goodwood with the very first Goodwood Revival meeting and it has been a phenomenal success from day one.

What should I wear?

Although not compulsory, the vast majority of Revival visitors dress in period style, capturing the look from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, with many going to great lengths to achieve that authentic look.

You’re not required to dress up unless you qualify for central Paddock access, in which case a jacket and tie is necessary for gentlemen, and a dress or suit for the ladies.

On site if you want to go all out there is Betty’s Salon and new for 2018 the Goodwood Barbers.

You can reserve hair and make-up appointments at our Betty's Salons presented by All Things Hair?

Gentleman can also get Revival ready at our new Goodwood Barbers presented by All Things Hair. Choose from a traditional wet shave and hot towel packages to haircuts and moustache trims.

Where to can I park?

There is complimentary parking for all guests in the surrounding fields which you do not need to pre-book.

If you are arriving to the event in a classic car then you may be able to park in one of our exclusive parking areas either the ‘Revival Car Show’ which is complimentary option for tax exempt and pre-1976 vehicles; Hawthorn parking which is exclusively for pre-1967 vehicles, located inside the Motor Circuit and Lavant Bank (GRRC ONLY) for pre-1967 cars, located on the Lavant Straight next to the GRRC Enclosure.

What can I expect?

The catwalk show

The Revival Fashion presented by Mastercard is produced and directed by celebrated creative director Andy Turner, (of London and Paris Fashion Week fame), will tell the story of a handsome high-flying racing driver as he packs his Louis Vuitton cases and travels through the jet-set world of skiing in St. Moritz, Jazz clubs in Belle Paris, the casinos of Monte Carlo and more. Dancing his way through a whirlwind of priceless experiences and ending of course in romance as he meets the love of his life on the way.

The clothes featured in the shows will be from the likes of Stewart Parvin, Caroline Castigliano, Cad and the Dandy, Lock and Co Hatters, DAKS, Gieves and Hawkes, Cornelia James, Revival Retro, 20th Century Chap, The House of Foxy, Bikini Boo, Retrospecced, Fely Camp, Oliver Vintage (who supplies dresses to major films and TV such as Downtown Abbey), Pennies Vintage, Rita Mae and Loulou bridal to name just a few.

What races will be on?

On track this year there will be 15 races over the weekend, with historically significant cars and motorcycles all pre-dating the circuit closure in 1966. Highlights include the Kinrara Trophy, which will see many millions of pounds worth of cars race into dusk on Friday night, with Ferrari 250 GT SWBs on the grid, alongside Jaguar E-types, Aston Martin DB4 GTs, among many other priceless classics. The Kinrara is arguably now the most expensive historic grid in the world.

The headline race takes place on Sunday with the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration. It has been a staple in the Revival race schedule since 1998 with a grid packed full of 1960s AC Cobras, Chevrolet Corvettes, Jaguar E-Types and much more.

What cars can I expect to see at Revival?

Thirty pre-1963 GT cars, with a combined value approaching £200 million, will assemble on the Goodwood Motor Circuit for the Kinrara Trophy on the evening of Friday 7 September. Once the flag drops, they will race for 60 minutes, through sunset and into dusk.

In total, across the entire Revival, there will be in excess of half a billion pounds worth of classic machinery. Most of these will be racing over the weekend in one of the 15 scheduled races.

The distinct sound of Ferrari V12s, Aston Martin and Jaguar straight-sixes, and Cobra V8s, combined with the sight of some of the 20th century’s most stylish and iconic cars battling wheel-to-wheel into the dusk, is a true only-at-the-Revival experience.

Who will be driving at Revival?

Racing at Revival are some of the best-known competitors and champions from the world of motorsport. Le Mans winners Emanuele Pirro, Richard Attwood and Derek Bell, Formula 1 stars Karun Chandhok and Jochen Mass, Goodwood regulars Rob Huff and Darren Turner, 1994 British Touring Car Champion Gabriele Tarquini, BTCC drivers Matt Neal, Jörg Müller, former BTCC competitor Nick Whale, three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx, Gordon Shedden, Jason Plato, Tim Harvey, Craig Davies, and Tiff Needell plus bikers John McGuiness, Freddie Spencer, Steve Parrish and James Haydon will battle it out on track to take the top step on the podium.

Current champion Ash Sutton will lead the charge of BTCC champions, making his Revival debut in a Ford-Lotus Cortina, going head-to-head with 2013 Champion and Goodwood regular Andrew Jordan, who will take to the driver’s seat of the Jordan Racing Team-prepared Cortina of Take That singer Howard Donald.

Opening times

The circuit races start at 8.45am on each day of the event and gates open at 7.30am.

Car parks are open from 7am.

The main site closes at 7pm but the Veldoe bar and many other areas Over the Road stay until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30pm on Sunday.

Last orders will be called approximately 30 minutes before closing time.

Do children need tickets?

There is complimentary entry for children 12 years and under. They do not need a ticket to enter but a free-of-charge children’s wristband can be ordered. Young people between 13 and 21 years old pay half the adult ticket price.

Can I still get tickets?

Friday and Sunday tickets are still available for the Goodwood Revival, but selling fast, so act quickly to secure your place and contact the Goodwood Ticket Office, www.goodwood.com or call 01243 755055.