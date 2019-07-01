Goodwood Festival of Speed, when is it? Where can I park? Who will be there?

Goodwood Festival of Speed is returning for the 26th year and visitors are reving to go this weekend.

The popular annual event presented by Mastercard, is back with a theme of ‘Speed Kings, Motorsport Record Breakers’ and it will take place from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7.

Over the four days you can expect to see a total of 650 historic and contemporary racing cars and motorcycles and new road vehicles and forward-looking prototypes valued at more than £1.8 billion have been assembled to put on a special show.

Thursday is the opening day of the 2019 Festival of Speed and the chance to get up close with the array of race cars in a quieter atmosphere.

Friday marks the opening day of the brand-new Arena, where you will witness drift, stunts and daring displays.

You’ll also be able to see the finest cars from past, present and future take to the Hillclimb as the excitement of the Festival of Speed continues to build.

On Saturday the Hillclimb action hots up and there will be many star appearances.

There will be an opportunity to explore the exciting new layout and changes to this year’s event in-between daring displays, racing and stunts.

Visitors can wander around the various paddocks, FOS Future Lab and Cartier Lawn to see the full assortment of machines and technologies on show.

Shootout Sunday will wrap off this year’s Festival of speed and it shall mark the 20th anniversary of the timed Hillclimb shootout record.

An exciting day full of different shows, displays and the chance to find out who will be crowned the champion of the 2019 Festival of Speed.

The FoS Future Lab will be focusing on space exploration, autonomous transport, robotics and personal flight. Visitors will be able to view displays and demonstrations, interact with some of the technology for themselves and learn more about these exciting innovations.

FoS Future Lab will be open to the public throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, from 7am – 7pm each day.

Who will be there?

To mention just a few of the major names attending this year...

- Formula 1 race winner-Rene Arnoux in a Ferrari 126.

-Five-time Grand Prix winner and current Mercedes F1 driver Mercedes-Benz F1 W08 EQ- Valtteri Bottas.

- Former World rally Championship competitor, known as “The Rally Professor” Mini Cooper on the Forest Rally Stage- Rauno Aaltonen.

- 11-time Grand Prix winner Brawn BGP-001- Rubens Barichello.

-Legendary gymkhana driver, professional rally and rallycross driver Hoonitruck and Ford RS Cossie-Ken Block.

-1998 and 1999 Formula 1 World Champion McLaren MP4/15-Mika Hakkinen.

Visit Goodwood’s website for a full list.

Opening times?

6.30am – car parks open (free of charge)

7am – gates open, providing a great opportunity to look around the paddocks before the action begins

8.30am – the action on the hillclimb commences (each day of the event)

6.30pm – bars close

7pm – event ends

What to wear?

As it is an open air event Goodwood suggests comfortable shoes and casual clothing and with the weather expected to be hot, lightweight clothing is recommended.

If you are using the corporate hospitality pavilion then smart casual dress required.

Parking?

Car parks are free and open from 6.30am. Parking is on grass and may not be suitable for low-slung cars.

Paid parking can be obtained for the Performance Car Park for cars of significant interest.

Motorcyle parking and helmet storage is provided on the north side (Lavant Road) of the motor circuit and is sign posted

Parking on approach roads is not permitted at any time

Overnight parking/camping is not permitted in any car park

For those eligible for reserved parking, Parking labels must be displayed when approaching Goodwood

Please follow traffic signs and instructions from marshals to the appropriate car park.

How to get there?

It is advised that you do not follow your sat nav when driving to Festival of Speed.

Trains run regularly from London Victoria to Chichester, and there are also services from Brighton and Portsmouth. Taxis are available at the station. If arriving by taxi, please follow event signage to Gate 1.

A bus (service 902) runs from Chichester Railway Station from 7am each day, with tickets for the service available on the day and leaves every 30 minutes.

App

Goodwood has launched an app for motoring fans ahead of the Festival. To download click here for iOS or here for Android.

Tickets

Tickets are selling very quickly with limited availability on all days and the four day passes completely sold out

Thursday ticket prices start at £39, Friday from £58 and Saturday and Sunday from £70.

To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit Goodwood.com or call the Goodwood ticket office on 01243 755 055.