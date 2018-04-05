Good Friday procession falls silent following Littlehampton stabbings

A procession in Littlehampton High Street to mark Good Friday, held two days after an attack on three teenagers in the town centre, took place in silence.

The procession usually includes a re-enactment of the story of the Passion and Death of Jesus and a new script had been written for this year’s event.

The procession through the high street

However Mike Webber, of Littlehampton Churches Together, said: “In view of the knifings that occurred in the centre of town only two days earlier, the churches felt it appropriate to postpone that drama till next year, and to demonstrate solidarity with all those caught up in the events of the previous Wednesday by undertaking a silent walk behind the cross.”

Two teenagers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack last week, while a third victim suffered minor injuries.

On Good Friday morning, more than 200 people walked the length of Littlehampton High Street in silence.

At the clock tower, Paul Sanderson, chaplain at Littlehampton Academy, led prayers for those who had been injured in the incident and their families – as well as the emergency services and all those who had been caught up in the event.

The crowd sang Amazing Grace and were reminded of the importance of Good Friday for Christians by Joe Gisbey of Arun Church, before retiring to the United Church for refreshments.

Following the incident last Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy from Worthing has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, police confirmed.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, police said.

He has been remanded to youth detention and his case was due for a hearing at a youth court sitting in Worthing today (Thursday, April 5).

