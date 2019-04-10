Go ahead for 250 Yapton homes is given

Controversial plans for 250 homes in Yapton have had the go-ahead from officers this week after completion of a legal agreement with the developer.

The proposals for the development on land west of Bilsham Road prompted outcry from residents earlier this year, with around 100 objections submitted on the application.

Despite concerns as to sustainability, infrastructure and the loss of green space in the area, the plans were unanimously voted through by the district council’s development control committee in January, with officers left to agree a S106 agreement for the developer’s financial contribution.

The decision was called ‘ridiculous’ by the No YapTown group, said the consultation process had been ‘disgraceful’. A request to the Secretary of State to call-in the decision was unsuccessful.

According to the legal agreement made this month, developer Gleeson Strategic Land is set to pay in the region of £1.7million towards expanding Yapton Primary School, £1.2million towards the expansion of St Philip Howard Catholic School, £274,000 for NHS services at the Croft Surgery or at Ford, £112,000 towards a new sports hall at Arun Leisure Centre, £68,000 for a sports pitch at Ford and £30,000 towards policing provision.

The agreement also includes £450,000 towards improvements at the Oystercatcher junction and nearly £267,000 to improve Comet Corner and the surrounding area or Barnham village. See Y/91/17/OUT.

