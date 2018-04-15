Girls on the run to help children’s charity

Marathon runners Gemma Early and Jade Fish are looking forward to pounding the streets of London.

The 35-year-olds, known as Girls on the Run, are raising money for the children’s charity WellChild in the London Marathon on April 22.

Gemma, from Littlehampton, loves running in fancy dress and completed last year’s race as Princess Leia.

She said: “I was asked what the highlight of my 2017 year was and without any hesitation I blurted out ‘running the London Marathon dressed as Princess Leia’.

“I love running, I love running in fancy dress and I love the London Marathon and therefore when the opportunity presented to run for WellChild, I grabbed it with both arms and both running legs.

“I have so much to feel fortunate about in my life and it is lovely giving something back to others who perhaps are not in that position.”

Jade, from Yapton, is on a mission is to get to the 100 Marathon Club for dedicated runners.

She said: “I am getting there slowly but surely, slowly being the operative word here as with each marathon, I seem to be getting slower.

“Running with Gemma makes it all the more enjoyable and I’m thrilled to be doing not only joint training for our most favourite time of the year but joint fundraising as well for WellChild.”

They are nearly halfway towards their target of raising £3,000. Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Girlsontherun1 to make a donation.