Gardening therapy programme receives support

Meadowfield Hospital in Worthing received a donation of gardening tools for its mental health ward, Maple Ward.

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone provided compost, spades, forks, trowels and other items for use in the gardening therapy programme.

Tara Williams, occupational therapy technician, said: “We are so grateful to Haskins for donating us these items. At Meadowfield Hospital, we use gardening as a means of mental health therapy and the equipment will be used specifically for the Maple Ward garden project.”

Representatives from the Sussex Partnership NHS Trust were invited to visit the garden centre to pick up the donated items.

Nick Joad, Haskins centre manager, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support Meadowfield Hospital and we hope that the patients in Maple Ward will enjoy gardening as part of their therapy programme.”