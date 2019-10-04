Gardener imprisoned for trying to rape woman in Bognor: 'I'm glad he can't do this to anyone else'

A man has been imprisoned for the attempted rape of a woman in Bognor, Sussex Police said.

Sorin-Alexandru Mandache, 24, a landscape gardener, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court today (October 4) after admitting three counts of attempted rape at a previous hearing, police said.

Sorin-Alexandru Mandache, 24. Picture: Sussex Police

He was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment. It was reduced by the court due to his early guilty plea, police added.

Police said Mandache had attacked the woman, who is in her 40s, in Hook Lane, Bognor Regis, while she was walking home on the evening of Thursday, August 1.

A police statement said: "She was walking in nearby Shripney Road when he approached and engaged her in conversation, and asking her out for a drink.

"The victim declined and walked on, but Mandache then attacked her and attempted to rape her before making off on foot.

"The victim made her way home from where police were called."

The case got to court after work from detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit alongside local Arun District Council officers.

Detective Constable Katy Lewis said: "Immediate forensic and other enquiries swiftly led to Mandache's identification and he was tracked down within days. He had at first denied any involvement but when faced with DNA evidence had little option but to admit his guilt."

The victim said: "I am glad that he has been put away, and can’t do this to anyone else.”

Katy Lewis added: "This isolated case shows how our investigations can be aided by swift reporting while forensic and other evidence is still accessible."

For further information about the investigation of sexual offences and support available for victims see the Sussex Police website.