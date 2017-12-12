GALLERY: Wickmas 2017

Hundreds of people enjoyed this year's free Wickmas Winter Wonderland.

The event, organised by the team at Wick Information Centre and supported by Wick Village Traders Association, was held at Wick Hall, in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday.

Emily Autumns from Sussex Falconry, Father Christmas and Wick Information Centre manager Julie Roby with some of the volunteers

Visitors were treated to carol singing, a static owl display, free raffles, performances by Jack Frost and lots more.

Julie Roby, information centre manager, said: "This annual event is put on each year to thank the community for supporting the local traders in Wick Village.

"To ensure this year's Wickmas was the best ever, everyone worked extra hard to make the event a success.

"We were so lucky with the weather on the day and it was wonderful to see so many new faces and families having so much fun.

"It made the very early start and all the hard work well worth it.

"I would like to say a very big thank you to all the volunteers and traders who donated their time and gifts to make the event so successful.”