GALLERY: Christmas festivities in Wick

Christmas has come to Wick in style and people in the village have been having a fantastic time.

The Wick Village Christmas tree is up, bringing cheer to shoppers and residents.

Mel Sayers, from Southern Home Furnishings, and Michelle Bly, Head designer at The Flower Shop and member of the Wick Village Traders Association, next to the Christmas tree. All pictures: Scott Ramsey

Decorated with blue and white ribbons, this year’s tree was sponsored by Southern Home Furnishings, in True Blue Precinct, Wick Street.

Mel Sayers, from the store, said: “We are delighted to be the sponsor for this year’s Wick Village Christmas tree.

“It’s so important to support the local community and remind people to shop locally during Christmas.

“Our business has been in Wick Village for several years, selling a range of furniture and blinds and, along with the other traders, we all work really hard to offer an excellent service to our customers.

“We hope the Christmas tree helps everyone feel nice and Christmassy this festive season and we look forward to seeing old and new customers this holiday time.”

The Flower Shop, also in True Blue Precinct, was busy on November 30 for its annual Christmas event, which showcased its beautiful floral displays, gifts and decorations.

There was also a raffle, to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing, and Littlehampton mayor Billy-Blanchard Cooper popped in to show his support.

The Coastal Crafter, Emma Goddard from Stampin’ Up!, organised a Christmas Cheer Challenge at Wick Hall last Saturday.

The aim of the day was to make as many cards as possible to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Wick Hall was also the venue for a children’s Christmas craft morning and lunch, organised by All Saints Church, in Wick Street, and St Mary Magdalene Church, in The Paddock, Lyminster, last Sunday. Cakes, preserves, books and Christmas gifts were on sale and soup was served for lunch.