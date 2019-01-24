Frost on licence plates causes delays into Worthing town centre car park

Cars were queueing to get into a Worthing town centre car park for around half an hour this morning due to frost on their licence plates.

Drivers were sat at the entrance to the High Street multi-storey car park in Worthing, with the barriers not rising to allow vehicles inside.

Just before 8am, the queues were spilling over into High Street itself, with some queueing drivers turning around and driving away rather than waiting.

Vehicles have now been seen entering the car park.

The car park is owned by Worthing Borough Council.

A spokesman for the council said the early morning frost on car plates was making it difficult to register the number plates.

Some people affected by the problem responded on Facebook.

Vikki Underwood said: "Would have been helpful had there been staff there to let us know, office all shut up and not a person in sight."