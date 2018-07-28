Free social sessions launch at Care for Veterans

Care for Veterans will soon be providing free sessions for non-residents, thanks to a grant from the Aged Veterans Fund.

Group sessions for veterans aged over 65 will be run at the home in Boundary Road, Worthing, on Saturday mornings from September 1, from 9am to midday.

Anyone who has served in the Armed Forces is welcome to attend but space is limited, so booking in advance is essential.

The social and recreation department at Care for Veterans provides an area for people to enjoy arts and crafts such as painting, weaving, mosaics and clay modelling and games such as cards, bingo, quizzes, jigsaws and dominoes.

There will also be time for drinking tea, having a chat and just enjoying the company of other veterans from the community.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing, said: “We are absolutely delighted that aged veterans will be able to come and experience our excellent social and recreation facilities.

“The grant we have received will fund this opportunity for 20 weeks, so non-residents can experience our top-quality recreational facilities and be able to meet and have fun with other veterans in the community, in a home from home environment.”

These sessions are for anyone who is feeling lonely or just wants to get out of the house to a new environment and meet like-minded people, have a chat, have some fun or be creative. There will be a choice of activities each week.

For more information or to book a place, phone Care for Veterans on 01903 218444.

