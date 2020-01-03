Four crews tackle Walberton garage blaze – in pictures

Four crews attended an address in Walberton where two garages were ‘well-alight’ yesterday evening (Thursday, January 2).

The fire service was called at 5.10pm to reports of a fire in Fontwell Close, Walberton. Two fire crews were mobilised from Chichester and Bognor, but due to the volume of calls being received, fire control ordered a third appliance from Littlehampton to assist, a spokesman said. Upon arrival, crews were confronted with two garages ‘well alight’ and requested the assistance of a fourth pump from Worthing. The spokesman said: “Firefighters worked hard to contain the fire to the garages and stopped it spreading to the adjoining houses on either side.” Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, one jet and three hose reels to extinguish the fire. Arundel Road was closed for around three hours while the emergency services remained at the scene. Officers returned to the property at 11pm to reinspect, the spokesman said.

