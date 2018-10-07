Four crews tackle fire in Worthing

Four crews have been called to tackle a fire at a commercial building in Worthing this evening.

The fire service received reports of a fire at a commercial property in Dominion Way, Worthing, at 5.10pm today (Sunday, October 7), a spokesman said.

Firefighters at the scene

Four crews were sent to the scene.

Three appliances from Worthing and one from Shoreham are currently at the scene.

A command support team from Bognor is on the way.

More to follow.

