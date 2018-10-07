Four crews tackle fire in Worthing

Four crews have been called to tackle a fire at a commercial building in Worthing this evening.
The fire service received reports of a fire at a commercial property in Dominion Way, Worthing, at 5.10pm today (Sunday, October 7), a spokesman said.
Four crews were sent to the scene.
Three appliances from Worthing and one from Shoreham are currently at the scene.
A command support team from Bognor is on the way.
More to follow.
SEE MORE: Shop damaged after rough sleeper's bedding 'set fire to' in Worthing
Appeal after Worthing man 'punched in the face several times' in Brighton
Worthing carpenter’s unique bench design for disabled people becomes national success