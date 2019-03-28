Four bedroom Angmering home with an outstanding 50ft garden

This fantastic four bedroom detached home is situated on the sought-after Swanbourne Park development in Angmering.
The property, in Nanson Lane, is less than half a mile from the village centre and just over a mile from the railway station.
Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room with bay window and a high-specification kitchen/diner.
On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is an outstanding 50ft by 50ft rear garden which is mainly lawned with patio area and vegetable area.
There is also a driveway to the front providing off-road parking leading to a garage.
Price offers in excess of £480,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com