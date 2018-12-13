Former Littlehampton guesthouse to become house of multiple occupation

A former guesthouse in Littlehampton has been granted permission to be converted into a house of multiple occupation.

The property in Pier Road, Littlehampton, will have nine bedrooms with a shared kitchen and utility area on the ground floor.

Councillors on Arun District Council’s development control committee gave permission for the use of the building to be changed at a meeting on Wednesday (December 12).

The applicant, Jacqui Narvaez-Jimenez, said the guesthouse had been closed for some years and that the building had been fully renovated.

She assured councillors that the house would be properly managed, pointing to her previous experience in providing accommodation to people who were homeless or in care during low season at the guesthouse.

She said: “I have never caused, with those people, any issues with my neighbours, I haven’t had any complaints.”

Debating the scheme, councillor Phillipa Bower said: “Anything that helps with the homeless problem is to be encouraged. I fully support this.”

Councillor Colin Oliver-Redgate said: “I think Jacqui Narvaez-Jimenez is responding to requirements by a growing number of homeless and peole who need respite care and she should be given a chance to help people in these desperate straits.”

Parking was the only concern of councillor Colin Cates, who acknowledged that the report said residents were unlikely to own cars.

Councillor John Charles said: “The only concern I have is it’s a great shame we are going to lose any hotel areas in Littlehampton, there’s not many to start with.

“However I can’t see any reason to refuse this at all.”

Councillor Pat Dillon agreed: “I think it is a good use of a building which obviously cannot serve the public any more as a bed and breakfast.”

SEE MORE: Plans for Marks & Spencer foodhall in Angmering rejected

Replacement of seafront hotel to ‘put Littlehampton back on the map’

Armed forces veterans deserve better housing solutions, councillor argues