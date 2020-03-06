Ford Airfield development: Plans for 1500 new homes are submitted

Plans for a new development of 1,500 homes at Ford Airfield have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The development, which will be named The Landings, will also include a 60-bed care home, up to 9,000sgm of employment floorspace and a local centre which includes retail/commercial and community/leisure floorspace.

An artists' impression of how the development might look

Land for a two-form entry primary school, open public space, allotments, new sports pitches and associated facilities are also included.

The plans have been submitted by Redrow Homes Southern Counties and Wates Development Limited.

The planning application comes after around 450 residents attended a public exhibition on the plans, which was held in January.

SEE MORE: Ford Airfield: First look at plans for up to 1,500 new homes

The site, which is bound by Ford Lane to the north, Ford Road to the East, Horsemere Green Lane to the south and Yapton Road/Rollaston Park to the west, is allocated for development in the Arun District Local Plan and the Ford Parish Neighbourhood Plan.

According to the planning documents, a total of 30 per cent of the new homes will be affordable.

The proposed local centre would be located at the centre at the site, so as to be a focal point for the community and create ‘the heart of Ford’.

Three parks will be included at the site – which will be named Runway Park, Landings Green and Arun Way.

Developers said the scheme would bring ‘a range of benefits’ to the local area and the district as a whole.

In economic terms, it will create new jobs, while in social terms it will include affordable homes, education provision for the area and ‘significant community facilities’, according to the application.

It will be a sustainable community, the developers said, with homes, jobs, local facilities and school within a walking or cycling distance, and improved links to Ford railway station.

Ford Market is retained through the plans, but a separate planning application has been submitted which makes some amendments to the market.

The developers said: “It is essential that the current operation of the market is not compromised in any way by the wider development.”

According to the proposals, use of the western runway, which is currently used for parking for the market, will be stopped.

To compensate for this loss, an area of hardstanding to the east of Southern Water’s facility has been proposed as an overflow car park.

Access to the market from the west will also cease, so that there will be one single point of access from the east of Ford Road.

See the application for the development in full by searching reference F/4/20/OUT on Arun District Council’s planning website.

To the see the planning application for the market site, search reference F/5/20/PL.

What do you think of the plans? Get in touch at news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk

SEE MORE: Bognor emergency incident: Here’s everything we know