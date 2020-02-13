Footage shows heavy flooding on the A24 in Findon

Motorists are being affected by heavy flooding on the A24 in Findon.

Traffic is moving slowly due to the flooding, which is by the junction with the A280 Long Furlong.

Flooding on the A24 in Findon

Footage from the scene shows drivers slowing down to navigate the large puddles that have formed.

It comes after heavy rain hit the area last night and this morning.

A yellow warning has been put in place for strong winds and rain this weekend, as Storm Dennis is expected to hit.

