Flood warning issued for Littlehampton

A flood warning has been issued for Littlehampton as the remnants of Storm Eleanor continue to affect the coast.

In a statement updated at 8am this morning, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said people should be prepared for flooding around the tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk.

The surge height is expected to be 0.4m, driven by westerly winds with a forecast wind strength of Force 8.

It said: “Strong winds and large waves shall return for lunchtime’s tide (Thursday 4 Jan 2018), but less stormy than Wednesday.

“Tide levels are expected to be only 10 centimetres higher than Wednesday so similar impacts are expected.

“Water could affect boatyards and the industrial areas along Littlehampton Rope Walk and may back up through the drains. Take care if visiting the coast. Install flood protection products if available.

“Tides will likely decrease over the coming days.”

The coastguard will provide an update at 5pm today.