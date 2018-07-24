Flexible office spaces to open on former GP surgery site

A site which at one stage was due to be a GP surgery has now been transformed into office spaces.

BizSpace will be opening the 73 workspaces at the Enterprise Hub next to Morrisons in Wick on Monday, having fully refurbished the 30,000 sq ft, two storey office building, adding centre-wide Wi-Fi and a large communal area.

The spaces are available on short-term agreements and at ‘affordable licence fees’, BizSpace claimed.

The company has also joined Gatwick Diamond Business, a financially and politically-independent body to ‘help them to represent, support and empower local businesses’, a company spokesman said.

Emma Long, commercial director at BizSpace, said: “The Gatwick Diamond is not only one of the South East’s strongest economies, but also one of the UK’s best performing areas.

“With business centres in Hove and Lewes and our recent acquisition in Littlehampton, we look forward to working with gdb and our fellow members to help create a thriving local workforce.”

The Enterprise Hub was the Body Shop’s original headquarters, and was set to become a GP surgery after the closure of Arun Medical Group’s East Street practice.

But it was sold by Morrisons, which owned the building, to BizSpace after an agreement with the NHS fell through.

At the time of the sale, Arun District councillor Mike Northeast, whose ward covers the site, said he was ‘disappointed’ the health facility never came to fruition.

But he added: “There is absolutely no doubt about it: a facility like this is needed in the area.”