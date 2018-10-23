First World War commemorations to be made across Littlehampton to mark the armistice centenary

Littlehampton Town Council is commemorating the centenary of the First World War armistice through several council and community initiatives.

The council is participating in the nationwide There But Not There campaign, installing nine transparent silhouettes of soldiers on the pews of St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

One of the Silent Soldier silhouettes to commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day. SUS-180409-091204001

There But Not There is raising money for the Royal British Legion by installing silhouettes wherever there is a Roll of Honour.

The installation can be visited from October 28 to November 11 and sits alongside a display of knitted and felt poppies, organised by Derek Moore MBE of the Littlehampton RBL Poppy Appeal.

A commemorative book – When I Have Done My Bit… Littlehampton and the Great War – has been commissioned by the council and will contain images from the Littlehampton Museum collection.

The book will be available to buy from Littlehampton Museum from November 1 and priced at £3. All profits will be donated to veterans charities.

Commemorative benches, funded by the council, are being installed near the war memorial in Beach Road, depicting images of the doves of peace and soldiers.

The council is also organising a Remembrance Day parade and service at the war memorial on the morning of November 11 and, at 6pm, the seafront beacon will be lit as part of a national event where thousands of beacons will be ignited across the country to honour the fallen and to symbolise the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war.

Speaking about the Town Council’s initiatives, Councillor Ian Buckland, Chair of the Community Resources Committee said: “The Town Council wished to mark the Centenary of the end of the Great War, and to celebrate the enormous contribution made by the people of Littlehampton. We have done our best with a range of initiatives and events to remember those who gave so much.”

Further details are available at www.visitlittlehampton-tc.co.uk

More news:

Former GP feels ‘desperately sorry’ for Littlehampton surgeries faced with closure

Harry Potter fans rejoice as quidditch comes to Sussex

New ski and snowboarding centre proposed for the South Downs