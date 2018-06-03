First Night to Remember for St Barnabas House patron

St Barnabas House patron Ambrose Harcourt is looking forward to taking part in Night to Remember for the first time.

The former radio DJ, aged 70, is set to join hundreds of other supporters of the hospice by walking seven miles along Worthing seafront on Saturday, June 30.

Ambrose said: “Being a patron of St Barnabas House I couldn’t think of a better event to really help and encourage as many men and children as possible to support the event and help us to raise even more money.

“I’m inviting quite a few of my friends to come and support St Barnabas House and support me in doing the walk. Most of the people I’m inviting have never done Night to Remember before so it’s going to be a memorable evening for us.”

Many of the people participating in Night to Remember will be walking in memory of loved ones who have been cared for by the hospice in Worthing.

Ambrose added: “A lot of people will be walking in memory of somebody they know who has sadly passed away here.

“I personally have had a couple of friends of mine pass away at St Barnabas and I had to come and visit them, so I’ll be walking in their memory as well, and I’ll be walking for the charity and all the people who use the services that we offer.

“I’ve lived in and around Sussex for most of my life really. I used to live in Goring and now I live in Angmering. St Barnabas House is synonymous to Worthing in many ways. I think people should do everything they can to support the hospice, because if we didn’t have it we would miss it.”

This year is the first time that Ambrose has taken part in the annual midnight walk, a ladies-only event in previous years but now open to men and children.

Ambrose said: “I think it’s great to open it up to more people, and I think we’ll have a lot of families there.

“I think it’s going to be tremendous which is why I’m really looking forward to being a part of it, it’s going to be a really good atmosphere.”

If you would like to sponsor Ambrose for taking part in Night to Remember, you can make a donation to his JustGiving page here: http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ambrosen2r

Registration for Night to Remember closes on Sunday, June 24. To get involved, visit www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember or phone the St Barnabas House events team on 01903 706354.