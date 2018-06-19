Firefighting trio walks 100 miles in 24 hours

Firefighters received a warm welcome in Littlehampton as they came to the end of a 100-mile hike.

Having set off from Bishops Stortford Fire Station in Hertfordshire on Thursday at 9am, the intrepid trio arrived at Littlehampton Fire Station 24 hours later.

Current charity beneficiaries in a yoga session at The Fire Fighters Charity rehabilitation centre in Littlehampton

Adam Ford, Matthew Chenery and Dean Hunt are from Green Watch at Bishops Stortford and they were walking in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

Heather Lowman-Riggs, physiotherapist and clinical team lead, said: “They were pleased to complete their challenge in just over 24 hours and raised more than £3,000 for the charity in the process.”

Current charity beneficiaries at its rehabilitation centre, Marine Court, in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, cycled out to meet the runners.

Adam, who spent time at Marine Court last year, said: “When firefighters need support to recover from illnesses, injury and psychological trauma, The Fire Fighter’s Charity is there to support the fire service community.”

The trio meticulously planned their route to be one single continuous effort with no overnight break.

There was volunteer support at check-points along the route, which included towpaths, main roads, Box Hill in Surrey and the South Downs.

They completed around 3,000 miles of training between them before the big event.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/100miles2marinecourt to make a donation.