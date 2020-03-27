Firefighters tackling blaze in Bognor Regis

A fire in Bognor has sparked a large emergency response this afternoon (Friday, March 27).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, four fire engines — from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton — are on scene with a command unit from Haywards Heath, tackling a shed fire in Hook Lane.

Five fire crews are on the scene

The fire service said crews were called just before 3.20pm.

A spokesman added: "Nearby residents are urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

"There is no further information at this time."

An eye witness at the scene reported seeing a large number of police vehicles.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.