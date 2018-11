A building went up in flames in the early hours of this morning (November 6).

Three fire engines from East Preston, Worthing, and Littlehampton rushed to the scene in The Drive, East Preston, at about 4.20am.

Police were also called to the site, where a shed was said to be alight.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue (WSFRS) said the fire was of unknown origin.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Photo by Colin Davies.