A fire has broken out at a garage in Worthing this evening (Friday).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, two engines from Worthing were sent to Church Walk after a call came in at 5.10pm.

Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman said: "Crews were there within five minutes and have put out the fire on the roof of a garage.

"They will remain there for another 20 minutes to make the scene safe."