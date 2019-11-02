Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service battle to remove a tree from a car SUS-190211-135611001

Firefighters battle to free car trapped under fallen tree in Worthing

Firefighters have battled to save a car trapped under a fallen tree in Worthing as strong winds batter the south coast.

The front of the silver car was almost completely submerged beneath the fallen limb in Shakespeare Road, as firefighters worked to free it. It has been a busy day for the emergency services as strong winds have torn down trees and wreaked havoc across the county.

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service battle to remove a tree from a car SUS-190211-135623001

1. Shakespeare Road, Worthing

2. Shakespeare Road, Worthing

3. Shakespeare Road, Worthing

4. Shakespeare Road, Worthing

