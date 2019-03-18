Fire service tackle fire found inside wall of Bognor coffee shop

Fire engines tackled a fire found in the cavity wall of a Bognor Regis coffee shop this morning (Monday March 18).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire inside London Road Coffee Shop this morning and there were reports of smoke being seen coming from above the building.

The fire service at the scene this morning. Picture by Roger Smith

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines were called at 10:23am today (March 18) to an incident at London Road, Bognor Regis. The fire was located in a cavity wall. One high pressure hose reel, one covering jet and one safety jet were used to tackle the fire."