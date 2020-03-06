Fire service gives update on serious Bognor collision

The fire service has issued an update following a serious collision in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday, March 6).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving one vehicle on Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis, by the South east Coast Ambulance Service at 9.17am this morning.

“Two fire engines from Bognor Regis were mobilised to the scene, with the first appliance in attendance within three minutes, with firefighters working alongside paramedics from SECAmb and the air ambulance to rescue one person from the vehicle.

“Firefighters left the scene at 10.55am.”