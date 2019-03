West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Canal Road, Yapton at around 1.30pm. A spokesman said: "It is a garage fire and six fire engines are at the scene with one further appliance proceeding. Crews are using three main jets, one hose reel and stage 2 breathing apparatus." The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. More information to follow when we have it.

