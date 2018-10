Fire services have been called to a hospital in Worthing after reports of a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Swandean Hospital off the A27 in Worthing at just after 2pm.

Fire crews were sent to the scene.

The incident is still ongoing, with the fire service providing an update soon.

Read more:

All you need to know about the IKEA decision meeting

Moped riders attack firefighter in Tesco Littlehampton car park

The day Harry and Meghan visited Sussex