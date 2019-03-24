Fire breaks out at derelict Sussex building

The fire service is attending a blaze at a derelict building in Sussex.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 3.58pm on Sunday (March 24) to reports of smoke coming from the building in School Road, Hove.

A fire has broken out of a derelict building in School Road

The fire service said four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remained at the scene at 4.40pm.

A spokesman said: “Crews are using breathing apparatus, two main jets and two hose reel.

“It is being treated as a ‘persons reported’ fire until we can confirm no-one is inside the building.”

