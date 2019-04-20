Fire at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre sees customers evacuated

Firefighters attended a fire at the Connaught Theatre in Worthing yesterday evening.

Crews were called to a fire in the insulation in the roof of the Union Place building at 5.40pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters at the Connaught Theatre

Customers and staff were evacuated from the building while crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The cause was found to be accidental ignition, confirmed the spokesman.

Firefighters left the scene at around 7pm.

The cineman is back open as usual today.

