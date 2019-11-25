Fire at empty Lancing laundrette being treated as arson

A fire which broke out at an empty laundrette in Lancing over the weekend is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Six fire engines were sent to the incident at The Old Laundry in Alma Street, Lancing, at 3pm on Sunday (November 24).

Firefighters at the scene in Lancing

Crews extinguished the fire and nobody was injured in the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating the incident as it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

“Any witnesses, or anyone who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 0719 of 24/11.”