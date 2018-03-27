Fines total almost £30k as Arun’s cigarette droppers appear in court

Fines totalling just short of £30,000 were handed out over two days as 103 cases were brought to court for cigarette dropping in Arun.

A spokesman said: “The [district] council hopes that the convictions are making people realise that this is a subject we take extremely seriously and that those caught littering or letting their dog foul will have action taken against them.

“These are topics the public have repeatedly asked us to tackle and we have listened to their concerns.”

They added: “We all want to see our streets looking cleaner and the scheme is definitely having a positive impact.”

Last Monday, March 19, 32 people were fined £405 each (totalling £12,960) and two people were fined the lesser charge of £225 after pleading guilty and 20 of the offences were withdrawn.

On Friday, 40 people were fined £405 each (£16,200), eight were fined £385 and one offence was withdrawn.

