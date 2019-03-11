Fines for dog foulers to double across Adur and Worthing

Plans to double fines for dog fouling in public spaces have been approved by senior councillors.

Adur and Worthing’s joint strategic committee voted last week to extend and amend two public space protection orders (PSPOs).

The proposal would see fines for breaching a PSPO - offences including leaving dog faeces, having an unleashed dog in a designated area, taking dogs into an exclusion zone and being in charge of more than six dogs at a time - increase from £50 to £100.

Adur’s PSPO covers the entire district and an extension of a further three years, the maximum term allowed, has been proposed.

An extension to Worthing’s PSPO has also been agreed by councillors, as well as increasing the beach exclusion zone westwards from Warwick Road to Marine Gardens.

A report seen by the joint strategic committee showed only four fines were handed out last year across Adur and Worthing - one in Adur and three in Worthing.

In a meeting of the committee on Tuesday (March 5), Councillor Kevin Jenkins said while increased fines may bring in more revenue, it was important to strike a balance as more officers would be needed to catch perpetrators, who must be witnessed in the act to be prosecuted.

The agreed recommendations must now go through a consultation period, set to begin in the summer, before going to full council in October 2019. More news: Three arrested after knife-point robbery in Worthing



