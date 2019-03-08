Findon home with five bedrooms close to the countryside

This attractive and extremely spacious detached flint-faced family home in Findon was built around 2,000 by Swanhill Homes.

The property, in Convent Gardens, is ideally situated for countryside walks and provides easy access to the A24 and A27.

Convent Gardens, Findon

There is a superb open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with three additional reception rooms and utility room.

In addition, there are five good-size, first floor bedrooms, three with en-suite facilities, and an additional family bathroom.

Outside, the private driveway leads to double barn-style garage and feature gardens which wrap around the property.

A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home which forms part of an award-winning development.

Situated in the South Downs National Park, Findon is a charming downland village with a range of shops, post office, a beauty parlour, restaurants, three public houses, Findon Manor Hotel and its own primary school. Price offers over £900,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk