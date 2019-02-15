Find out the films that could be played at this year's Screen on the Green

The films nominated to be played at the Screen on the Green event have been chosen.

The popular event returns to Littlehampton Seafront in East Green, on Saturday, August 17, organised by Littlehampton Town Council.

Last year, thousands of people turned out to watch The Greatest Showman and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - and now, the council has announced which films it has put forward for the public vote.

This year the choices are the 2007 musical film Hairspray, the 1985 film Back to the Future, or the 2014 family favourite Paddington.

The chairman of the Community Resources Committee, councillor Ian Buckland, said: “I am delighted that Screen on the Green is back for its sixth year and that we can give the public the opportunity to vote for the movies to be shown at this fabulous event.

"We have put forward a variety of films across three different genres to appeal to as many of you as possible. Please make sure you cast your vote by Friday, April 12.”

There will only be one film shown on the 40ft inflatable screen this year, after two nights of films at last year's event, but it will remain free and not ticketed.

Votes can be cast on the town council website, on its Facebook page, by emailing events@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or posting the council a voting slip from the latest edition of Progress.

The winner will be revealed in the Summer edition of Progress and the Visit Littlehampton Facebook page.