‘Fight goes on’ for Stop Velo South campaign

Responding to news of the event’s last minute cancellation, campaigners in the Stop Velo South group have said they will continue to fight for an inclusive, community event.

Velo South organiser CSM Active has called off the event due to stormy weather forecasts but intends to re-schedule for next year.

Chris Matthews from Stop Velo South said: “We are delighted the race has been cancelled and the hit to the county’s economy, and the hit to residents, has been lifted this year.

“But before the council leader again decides behind closed doors to support Velo 2019, she should arrange a public meeting to explain herself to residents and businesses.”

Duncan Cunningham, a member of the Stop Velo group, said: “We’re very pleased that the event has been cancelled.

“We’re sorry for the cyclists, however the course for us is we have to ensurE that this event doesn’t happen in this form in the future so the fight has not stopped.

“We have to reason with the West Sussex County Council to make sure that if we are going to have an event, it has to be done in a different way.”

He said he would like to see a shorter route of perhaps around 50 to 60 miles that was suitable for riders of all ages and abilities and better liason with communities and businesses that would be affected.

He added: “The group as a whole is not opposed to any event, we’re opposed to the event is this form, as foisted apon us.”

