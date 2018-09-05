Fight breaks out in Worthing park after suspected sexual assault

Police were called to a fight in a Worthing park in which a man was attacked after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Officers were responding to reports of a fight in Homefield Park, at 1.30pm on Monday.

Police said a man had been assaulted after he had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

A suspect was arrested nearby and taken to custody, confirmed police.

The 32-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and possession of cannabis, was later released under investigation, said police.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 699 of 03/09.”

